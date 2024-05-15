Baker senior, South Alabama golf signee Katelyn Foster finishes 3rd in state

FLORENCE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker’s Katelyn Foster polished off an impressive high school golf career with a 3rd place finish in the AHSAA’s Class 7A golf championships. It’s the second consecutive year Foster claimed a top-3 spot.

The South Alabama signee shot 76 (+4) in round one on Monday and followed that with a 35 (-1) shortened 9-hole final round on Tuesday. Foster finished +3 for the 27-hole tournament.

Foster was a WKRG Scholar Athlete of the Week last May — with a 4.6 GPA with an ACT score of 31.

She was the only student-athlete representing Mobile County Public Schools at this year’s golf championships. Congratulations Katelyn and good luck at South Alabama!!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.