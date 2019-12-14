Baker scores 37 to lead UNC-Asheville past UT-Martin 91-72

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- DeVon Baker made 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points as UNC-Asheville defeated UT Martin 91-72 on Saturday.

Tajion Jones had 21 points and nine rebounds for UNC-Asheville (5-4). Coty Jude added 13 points and nine rebounds. LJ Thorpe had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Parker Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6). Craig Randall II added 20 points and seven rebounds. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 10 points.

UNC-Asheville takes on Stetson at home on Tuesday. UT Martin plays Baylor at the Battleground 2K19 in Houston on Wednesday.

