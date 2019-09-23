Baker Mayfield's Struggles

It wasn’t supposed to be like this for Baker Mayfield, whose trial by fire was assumed to be his six games under Hue Jackson last season. His eight under OC Freddie Kitchens appeared to be the table setter to bigger things. Mayfield averaged 8.57 yards per attempt and had four three-score afternoons, none more electrifying than his Week 17 performance against the Ravens.

What you may have forgotten about that game: Mayfield tossed three picks. Flash forward nine months, and touchdowns are in short supply while interceptions have been plentiful. It’s not so much the turnovers that are a concern, troubling though they are. It’s how Mayfield is arriving at them. His INTs have not been the result of biting off more than he can chew, trying to make too many plays down the field, but a byproduct of all-around awful play. Setting up behind a barely-there offensive line, Mayfield is seeing ghosts, bailing the pocket at the first sign of pressure. That’s a real problem since the Browns are allowing so much of it. Refusing to let plays develop, Mayfield is only having success when he can rifle it to his first read.

There are many factors at play. A line everybody knew would be bad — literally, Greg Robinson is the left tackle — has been even worse than expected. A skill corps that was promoted as deep has been exposed to be anything but. There is Odell Beckham and a slot receiver. Injuries and suspension have played a big part in that, but none of Rashard Higgins, David Njoku or Antonio Callaway are proven to be anything more than role players.

Finally, there’s the coaching. Kitchens was a breath of fresh air when he took over play-calling from Jackson. Right now he looks like a fish out of water, having no answers for his sophomore quarterbacks’ struggles. They will deepen and compound if Kitchens can’t summon a quick fix. Turning over play-calling duties to OC Todd Monken, who briefly made an All-Pro of Ryan Fitzpatrick last season, is one potential solution. The doomsday scenario is that there is no way to fix this in 2019. Perhaps the Browns’ line is that bad, scrambling Mayfield’s confidence and leaving an untested head coach left helpless. There is still time to turn this around, but Weeks 1-3 made something pretty clear: Don’t bet on it in Week 4 against the Ravens.

Five Week 3 Storylines

Daniel Jones reanimates his moribund franchise. We learned with Baker Mayfield not to overstate the importance of eight rookie starts. With Jones, we will need to do the same with one. But it is certainly worth celebrating on Monday. Just the second player in NFL history to post 300 passing yards, two aerial scores and two ground scores in his debut, Jones also rallied the Giants to their largest comeback victory in 49 years. The subtext there: Jones’ team got down big, 18 points to be exact. He rallied it with big plays with his legs — a pair of seven-yard rushing scores — and bigger ones with his arm. The highlight was Jones’ 75-yard touchdown strike to Evan Engram, though it was Engram who did most of the work with blinding speed down the sideline following a play fake and some nice blocking. Fantasy owners and Giants fans need to stay within themselves. This was a single game. Jones will have an excellent chance of making it two in a row with a soft Week 4 matchup with the Redskins.

Saquon Barkley on crutches as Giants spring the upset. Putting a damper on Jones’ unveiling was the loss of his running back. Barkley made it just 23 plays and 12 touches before departing with a high-ankle sprain. An iron man as a rookie, Barkley’s 852 snaps were third amongst running backs. Now he’s looking at an absence that could extend into the 4-6 week range. A massive blow for the Giants is an even bigger one for fantasy owners. Wayne Gallman does not project as a plug-and-play RB1. He will cede work to Elijhaa Penny and likely a free agent addition. That, of course, doesn’t change the fact that he’s a must add. At least 40 percent of your FAAB budget would be appropriate. Hemorrhaging 5.2 yards per carry and 168 rushing yards per game, the Redskins are an attackable Week 4 opponent.

Chris Carson continues to put the ball on the ground. Carson is lucky Rashaad Penny (hamstring) was sidelined. It was bad enough as it is, with Carson’s third fumble in as many weeks leading to 45 snaps for C.J. Prosise, who barely made the Seahawks’ 53-man roster out of camp. Carson’s latest giveaway was particularly costly, as it was housed for a 33-yard score in a game where the Seahawks got embarrassed by a team starting its backup quarterback. Beyond the fumbling, Carson has not been impressive. His average yards after contact have plunged from 3.4 a season ago to 2.2, while he’s not making big plays with his newfound passing-game targets. He has generated just 59 yards on 10 grabs. A running back typically wants to average at least eight yards per catch. Running for one of the NFL’s most dead-set run establishers, Carson has yet to reach 16 carries. A player who should have been an RB1 is shaping up as a risky RB2.

Kyle Allen sparks’ Panthers’ offense. It’s a sad day in the NFL when benching Cam Newton upgrades an offense, but that was the case for Carolina in the desert. Taking advantage of a golden matchup, Allen averaged 10.0 yards per attempt, a number Newton had not hit since October 2017. He got all of his weapons involved, finding each of D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Greg Olsen for scores as Christian McCaffrey ran wild. This was clearly a best-case scenario day. Allen is never going to have a better setup, and he will probably never again turn a modest 26 attempts into four scores. With his second solid fill-in performance in as many years, however, Allen has at least put himself in the conversation. Newton’s health is uncertain enough that Allen should be stashed in all super FLEX/two-quarterback leagues.

Kyler Murray has dismal day vs. Carolina. Opposing Allen was the chosen one Murray, and what the Cardinals chose Sunday was a horizontal offense that threatened no one. A big part of it was the Panthers’ pressure and Murray’s disastrous reaction to it. Murray kept spinning backwards, and the Panthers kept notching massive sacks. It was a “learning experience,” both for quarterback and coach. What can get you out of a jam in the Big 12 — pure athleticism — is not going to work as well in the NFL. What might take college defenders by surprise — pop passes and bubble screens — don’t have the same explosive element in the pros. Amidst it all, Murray still finished as the QB13 in fantasy, thanks in large part to increased rushing. Therein lies the rub. Even as he learns life in the big leagues, Murray is unlikely to fall all the way under water on the digital gridiron.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Five More Week 2 Storylines

Lamar Jackson flashes 2018 passing form. L-Jax’s stats — 22-of-43 for 267 yards — weren’t even as “good” as they looked, as he needed a pair of miracle second half completions to get his yardage above 250 and extend drives. He was simply inaccurate after putting on shows each of the first two weeks. The reason fantasy owners should not panic is, like 2018, Jackson salvaged his day on the ground, rushing for 8/46/1. Through three games, the takeaway for Jackson is simple. Days like Sunday are still possible, but they are no longer his only days through the air. Jackson never established an aerial ceiling in 2018. In 2019, he has. For the afternoons when he doesn’t hit his new-found upside, he still has his rushing floor. Jackson was a top-eight quarterback without any passing threat as a rookie. Now that he’s established one, he is a clear top-five option.

Aaron Rodgers still not on same page with Matt LaFleur. For the second straight week, Rodgers and the Packers let a hot passing start go to waste. 40 of Rodgers’ 235 yards, as well as his only touchdown, came on his scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling five minutes into the game. From there on out, it was more of the same slog from Weeks 1 and 2, again featuring Rodgers and LaFleur bickering on the sideline. Insisting on a molasses, run-established offense, LaFleur is doing everything he can to suck the ceiling out of Rodgers’ game. Despite that grim takeaway, it is also important to remember that Rodgers has faced three straight excellent defenses without good passing offenses. Shootout conditions have not even been a possibility. That will change Thursday night against the Eagles. How Rodgers and his new coach fare there will be the clearest window yet into the Packers’ new dynamic.

Jacoby Brissett settles in under center for Colts. Brissett has thrown for multiple scores in each of his first three starts, turning the ball over just once. Sunday, he really got into rhythm, completing his first 16 passes en route to the second most yards of his career (310). Brissett has converted 71.7 percent of his throws in Frank Reich’s offense compared to just 58.8 two seasons ago. Brissett has yet to get his legs going, but they are there as a fail safe. He is unlikely to need them for Sunday’s scrimmage with the Raiders. A testament to the power of being put in position to succeed instead of set up to fail, Brissett is a QB2 who will have QB1 weeks.

T.Y. Hilton re-injures quad vs. Falcons. Something likely to curb Brissett’s Week 4 appeal is his No. 1 receiver’s injury. Already limited headed into Week 3, Hilton figures to need at least one game on the shelf. Limping badly, Hilton headed straight to the locker room following a late first half score against the Falcons. Hilton’s absence would leave the Colts without an obvious place to turn in the receiver corps. That could mean Brissett will finally be forced to lean on TEs Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle. Ebron will be back in the TE1 discussion if Hilton sits.

Julian Edelman leaves early with chest issue. Edelman’s X-rays came back negative, but a Monday MRI will determine if Edelman has cartilage damage to his ribs. Edelman’s loss would be ill-timed, as the Pats finally have a real opponent after back-to-back weeks of preseason games. With Antonio Brown cut and Edelman ailing, Josh Gordon would be a top-20 wideout even against the Bills’ fearsome secondary. Phillip Dorsett would be a boom-or-bust WR4.

Questions

1. I wonder if hiring a completely random RBs coach I had never heard of before last October wasn't such a good idea after all...

2. Will John Dorsey’s plan to fix his offensive line be to trade for Jalen Ramsey?

3. Is Lincoln Riley pre-ordering (more) mansions and private jets yet?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Daniel Jones (vs. WAS), Kyle Allen (@HOU), Teddy Bridgewater (vs. DAL), Jacoby Brissett (vs. OAK), Mason Rudolph (vs. CIN), Gardner Minshew (@DEN)

RB: Wayne Gallman, Darrel Williams, Ronald Jones, Jeff Wilson, Jamaal Williams, Rex Burkhead, T.J. Yeldon

WR: D.J. Chark, Phillip Dorsett, Deebo Samuel, Dante Pettis, Preston Williams, Parris Campbell, Diontae Johnson, Golden Tate, Antonio Callaway

TE: Will Dissly, Vernon Davis, Jack Doyle, Noah Fant, Irv Smith, Dawson Knox, Jordan Akins

DEF: Falcons (vs. TEN), Colts (vs. OAK), Broncos (vs. JAX), Bengals (@PIT)

Stats of the Week

7/146/3. That was Mike Evans’ first half production against the Giants. Positive regression.

The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan charted Alvin Kamara as breaking 18 tackles on 25 touches against the Seahawks. At least one running back matters.

14. That’s how many touches fake Chiefs starter Darrel Williams ended up handling against the Ravens. Although he saw the ball on the opening drive, Williams’ workload was enhanced when LeSean McCoy departed with an aggravation of his ankle injury. If Shady joins Damien Williams (knee) on the shelf for Week 4, Darrel will be a clear-cut RB2.

Via Chris Wesseling: “The Dolphins have a -117 point differential through 3 games. No other team has even allowed 100 points.”

Via The Lord: Dalvin Cook is the first running back since DeMarco Murray in 2014 to clear 100 yards rushing in each of his first three games.

Via Adam Levitan: Phillip Dorsett played 92 percent of the Patriots’ snaps yesterday. Now Julian Edelman is hurt.

Four. That’s how many touchdowns Jeff Wilson has through three games. A LeGarrette Blount for these modern times.

Awards Section

Week 3 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Russell Wilson, RB Mark Ingram, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Mike Evans, WR Keenan Allen, WR Cooper Kupp, TE Darren Waller

Tweet of the Week, from Mr. Pat Thorman via @wsky_tango_fxt: I believe it was @Pat_Thorman who said Josh Allen was gigantic drunk Drew Bledsoe. I've never seen a more apt description of anything in my life.

Tweet of the Week II, from Mr. Denny Carter: My dad is sitting here going on and on about the Chargers shaving points and being controlled by the mafia since Dan Fouts.

The …..What? Award: The Browns calling a draw on 4th-and-9 from the Rams’ 40-yard line in the fourth quarter.

The Please Don’t Tell Me You Actually Said That Out Loud Award: Bruce Arians claiming he intentionally took a penalty to back his kicker up. Matt Gay then missed the game-winning field goal.

Madden Play of the Week: The Ravens attempting a drop kick to force the Chiefs to call for a fair catch and use zero seconds off the clock with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.