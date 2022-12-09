Baker Mayfield's best plays in Rams debut Week 14
Watch all of the best plays made by quarterback Baker Mayfield from his Los Angeles Rams debut in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Here are our takeaways from Thursday's dramatic game between the Rams and Raiders, a 17-16 win for the good guys
The 98-yard, game-winning drive by the Rams, play by play
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday – and the journeyman QB was playing quarterback against the Raiders on Thursday.
Baker Mayfield entered early in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams-Las Vegas Raiders game on Thursday Night Football.
Baker Mayfield led an incredible game-winning drive.
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.
Christian McCaffrey's transition to the 49ers would have been a lot more difficult without rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor? The answer is that the Raiders’ holder isn’t placing the ball in [more]
The Rams kept their starting QB decision to themselves.
From the Rams' addition of Baker Mayfield to the remaining schedule, things are setting up for the Bears to be in the driver's seat for the No. 2 pick.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
It's not every day that a rookie makes his presence known like Brock Purdy has, but San Francisco's 2022 NFL season has been far from normal.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Thursday, December 8
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
5-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei is down to three schools in his recruitment, with the Ducks among the finalists.
The Colts are halfway through the Jeff Saturday experience, so it's time for an updated list of candidates for the permanent job.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won't be more fun than one of the most amazing moments of his bumpy NFL journey. ''I don't know if you could write it any better than that,'' Mayfield said.
Jimmie Ward wasn't surprised by new 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after what he saw in practice.