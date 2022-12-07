Baker Mayfield won’t be wearing his beloved No. 6 with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams grabbed Baker Mayfield off the waiver wire on Tuesday.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns who was released by the Carolina Panthers this week will not have his familiar No. 6 with LA.

Derion Kendrick already wears that single digit, so it means the Rams and Mayfield had to go in a different digit direction.

When Los Angeles plays host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Mayfield will be wearing No. 17.

The Rams made sure the Heisman winner out of Oklahoma had plenty to do on his flight to LA. He received his playbook and was expected to study and possibly see action on Thursday.

With the addition of Mayfield, the Rams quarterback room now consists of him, John Wolford (neck soreness, day-to-day), Bryce Perkins, and Case Cookus (practice squad). Starter Matthew Stafford (neck) was placed on Injured Reserve last week and is currently dealing with a spinal cord contusion.

