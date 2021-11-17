Baker Mayfield won’t practice Wednesday

When quarterback Baker Mayfield met with the media on Wednesday morning, he said he didn’t know if he would practice later in the day or not.

The Browns have provided the answer to that question. The team announced that Mayfield will not practice due to the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Mayfield is still listed with left shoulder and knee injuries as well. He said on Wednesday that he’s “probably the most beat up” he’s ever been, but that he expects to play against the Lions this weekend..

Defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related), cornerback A.J. Green (concussion), cornerback Troy Hill (neck), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) are also going to be out of practice Wednesday.

