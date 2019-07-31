Baker Mayfield won over Browns linemen with trash talk to Jets' defender

Last Sept. 20, in a Week 3 Thursday night game against the New York Jets, Tyrod Taylor was the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

But Taylor suffered a first-half concussion, and rookie Baker Mayfield finished the game.

According to one Browns’ coach, it didn’t take long for Mayfield to win over his teammates.

‘I don’t even know who you are, man’

He's their guy: It didn't take long for then-rookie Baker Mayfield to endear himself to the team's offensive linemen. (AP)

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted a brief story from former Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie – who himself became something of a star last year thanks to Cleveland’s turn on “Hard Knocks,” which showed his bushy gray mustache and generous belly that jiggled when he yelled, “Set-Hut!” to his charges.

During that game against the Jets, the offensive linemen came to the Browns’ sideline laughing, which of course prompted Wylie to ask what was so funny.

They told Wylie that one of the Jets’ defensive players looked at Mayfield and said, “Hey rookie, we are coming after you.”

Mayfield snapped back, “I don’t even know who you are, man.”

The linemen knew they had their guy.

Mayfield led comeback

When Mayfield came into that game against New York, the Browns were down 14-0 with just under 2 minutes left in the first half.

His first two passes went for 14 and 17 yards, but he was sacked on his third play.

The Browns took a timeout, and Mayfield completed a 16-yard pass when they returned to the field, putting Cleveland in field-goal position. Greg Joseph made a 45-yard field goal, and the Browns went into halftime down 14-3.

In the second half, Mayfield went 14-for-19 for 154 yards, and while he didn’t throw a touchdown pass, he still led the Browns to two touchdowns and a field goal. They won, 21-17, the first time Cleveland had won a game since Dec. 24, 2016.

