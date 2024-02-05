Baker Mayfield wins offensive MVP at the 2024 Pro Bowl

It’s been an incredible season for Baker Mayfield. He set career highs in a number of passing statistics, including yards and touchdowns.

He earned his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance. If you haven’t followed the Pro Bowl recently, they do things a little differently now. During the week, they have skills competitions before culminating with a flag football game.

Mayfield won the precision competition, which tested the quarterback’s accuracy. He edged out Houston Texans‘ C.J. Stroud.

Baker Mayfield and the NFC win the Precision Passing final! 📺: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wUrlfRsXdS — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

Then, he capped off the week by leading the NFC to a come-from-behind win against the AFC. Mayfield played nearly the whole second half and led two touchdown drives, finding former Sooner CeeDee Lamb on one of those scores.

Because of his performance in the second half, Mayfield was named offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl. NFC’s head coach Eli Manning felt like he should save Mayfield for the second half and that he would come up clutch when called upon. Mayfield said there were a lot of keys to getting the win. “A lot of guys made plays today,” Mayfield said. “It was honestly just so much fun. I got to watch the whole first half, stay loose a little bit, stay involved, stay locked in but just take advantage of the opportunities. I’m just happy to be here.”

Let him Bake! 🧑‍🍳 Baker Mayfield is the offensive MVP of the #ProBowlGames! pic.twitter.com/YuVM2QRc4J — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2024

Mayfield now heads into the offseason as a free agent. It seems like all signs point to him returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Especially after they hired an offensive coordinator who is familiar with Mayfield, coaching him in Los Angeles during his short stint with the Rams.

One thing is for certain: Mayfield silenced a lot of doubters this season, many of whom didn’t think he was a starting NFL quarterback. Now, he should be getting quite the payday.

