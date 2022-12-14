Baker Mayfield wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week following dramatic Rams debut

Baker Mayfield has officially capped off a wild first week with the Los Angeles Rams by winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He was announced as the winner for Week 14 after leading the Rams to a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Raiders just two days after joining the team.

Mayfield didn’t stuff the stat sheet, completing 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, but he did pull off one of the craziest wins in recent memory. He relieved John Wolford after just three plays and though the offense sputtered for most of the game, Mayfield led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to stun the Raiders.

The final drive went 98 yards with only 1:45 on the clock, the longest game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes of any game in the last 45 years. That’s exactly why he won the award, not for his stat line.

LET 👨‍🍳 HIM 👨‍🍳 BAKE 👨‍🍳@bakermayfield is your NFC Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/AQE2B0ZjNZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 14, 2022

This is the third time Mayfield has won Offensive Player of the Week honors in his career, with the previous two times coming as a member of the Browns.

It’s also the first time a Rams player has won a weekly award this season, and no one probably expected Mayfield to be the first.

