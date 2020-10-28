Baker Mayfield wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for his record-setting performance in the Week 7 win over the Bengals. After a rough start, Mayfield completed a team-record 21 passes in a row, shattering the prior record shared by Bernie Kosar and Kelly Holcomb. HIs only incomplete pass after the first quarter was a clock-killing spike that set up the game-winning TD pass to rookie wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Mayfield finished the game 22-for-28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns after misfiring on his first five attempts.