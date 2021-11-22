Get Baker Mayfield out of there while he can still stand; the case for Keenum at Baltimore

CLEVELAND — At least the fire-breathing coach of the franchise whose lights went out in the 1950s was happy.

"Guys played their hearts out, man," said Dan Campbell, leader of the Detroit Lions.

Tim Boyle was thrilled.

"An incredible experience," said the Captain Anonymous who got a surprise start for Detroit in what may stand as the only such experience in his life.

In a way the wounded pride and unmistakable joy in both the new head coach and his temp QB was a compliment to the Browns.

"We gave a team that's supposed to be hot stuff a good scare."

Nowhere in sight was anyone in orange thrilled to have tiptoed past a the Lions.

"Sloppy at times," Kevin Stefanski said after a 13-10 escape.

"Frequently painful," Baker Mayfield might have said; except, he did not speak afterward, which said it all about what this looked like.

The Browns' season has come down to this: They aren't going anywhere unless they start getting good quarterback play. Sunday left no indication they can receive such from Mayfield in his current physical condition.

A wise man once told us a good quarterback can be ruined if circumstances or wrong decisions compromise him. OK, it was Bruce Arians.

Back when he was a Steelers coordinator, after he had been a Browns coordinator, Arians lamented what became of 1999 No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch.

"Timmy was a very good player," Arians told us. "I believe he would have played for a long time and had a lot of success if he hadn't gotten so beat up early in his career."

Couch's last hurrah in his fifth and final year with the Browns was a 33-13 win at Pittsburgh in 2003.

As every Browns fan knows, Mayfield's fourth season has been his worst in terms of battling injuries. His left shoulder and who knows what else were bad enough for Case Keenum to replace him in Game 7 against Denver.

After Keenum played a crisp game in a 17-14 win, it made sense to bring him back for Game 8 against Pittsburgh so Mayfield could use additional time to get his body right. Instead, Mayfield played, took four sacks, and looked shaky.

No. 6 played well a week later in a 41-16 win at Cincinnati, but that was his odd game out. More normal, in his 2021 condition, have been losses of 37-14 to Arizona, 15-10 to Pittsburgh and 45-7 at New England. His accuracy against Detroit was as bad as in any of those games.

The horse is out of the barn in terms of resting Mayfield against Pittsburgh, but, outside looking in, my inclination would be to do what can be done this far down the road and sit him against the Ravens next Sunday.

What is there to lose? A healthy Keenum probably has a better chance than a battered Baker to pull off a must win at Baltimore.

Meanwhile, barely beating Detroit is more fortunate than embarrassing, given where Mayfield is.

This time of year, the worst kind of win is better than the best kind of loss, such as the two heartbreaking 2021 losses to good teams, the Chiefs and Chargers.

Stefanski's "sloppy at times," comment states the obvious.

Some late snapshots made for a ratty scrapbook of a win. A few words on five of them from down the stretch.

1, Stefanski's dubious play calling helped turn third-and-1 into fourth-and-22.

2, The interior defense caved on a 57-yard touchdown run.

3, Mayfield threw three incomplete passes to give the ball back to Detroit.

4, A defensive stop gave Mayfield another chance, but he soon heaved an interception, and a field goal soon pulled the Lions to within three, with lots of time left.

5, After the offense stalled again, a complete unknown making his NFL debut threw a 24-yard completion.

The Browns hung on to, yes, the worst kind of win. It beat the best kind of loss, given the lateness of the season. It was the canyon of a difference between being 6-5 and 5-6.

As disappointing as this season has been, as disturbing as Sunday's performance seemed, 6-5 is nearly as good as it gets around here.

Here is a complete list of seasons in which Cleveland was 6-5 or better after 11 games in the last 30 years:

- 1994: Bill Belichick's only strong team was 8-3 despite a loss at Kansas City.

- 2001: Cleveland's third-year expansion team was 6-5 despite a home loss to Tennessee.

- 2002: Butch Davis' Browns were 6-5 after a victory at New Orleans.

- 2007: Romeo Crennel's outfit was 7-4 and on a 5-1 hot streak.

- 2014: Brian Hoyer was about to lose the QB job to Johnny Manziel, but the Browns were 7-4.

- 2020: Stefanski's team struggled to subdue the 1-10 Jaguars but got to 8-3 with a 27-25 road win.

Now comes the tricky part.

Finishing.

The above teams' regular-season records after the first 11 included 3-2 in 1994, 1-4 in 2001, 3-2 in 2002, 3-2 in 2007, 0-5 in 2014 and 3-2 in 2020.

There is a strong chance the current Browns will need to go 5-1 in what is left of this 17-game regular season to make the playoffs. That would leave them at 11-6.

Two games against Baltimore (7-3) and single games against Las Vegas (5-5), at Green Bay (8-3), at Pittsburgh (5-3-1 going into Sunday night) and against Cincinnati (6-4) do not point to a 5-1 finish, given how the outing against the 0-9-1 Lions looked.

The temptation to play Mayfield is understandable. This guy was magic through much of the 2020 stretch run to a playoff win at Pittsburgh.

But it's 2021. THIS guy isn't that guy.

Give him a rest. Hope for the best.

