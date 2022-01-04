Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Monday night that he will have surgery on his left shoulder and indicated that he could have it before the team finishes out the season against the Bengals on Sunday.

The date of Mayfield’s surgery hasn’t been revealed, but he won’t be playing on Sunday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that Mayfield will not play in the finale and will have the operation as soon as possible.

Mayfield has played through the injury for most of the season and he wore a harness in order to remain on the field. Stefanski said both the team and Mayfield were involved in the decision to end his season now and begin the process of getting ready for his fifth NFL season.

That’s the final season of Mayfield’s rookie contract and his future with the organization will be a talking point around Cleveland this offseason.

Baker Mayfield out this week, will have shoulder surgery ASAP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk