Baker Mayfield wants to build on “something special” with Freddie Kitchens

One of the biggest reasons why Freddie Kitchens made the jump from Browns interim offensive coordinator to head coach this month was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield in the second half of his rookie season.

Given how much better things went for Mayfield during that stretch of the season than they did while Hue Jackson was running the show for the Browns, it’s no shock that Mayfield’s first public comments about the hire were overwhelmingly positive. Mayfield called Kitchens his choice for the job during an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio Wednesday.

“I believe in him,” Mayfield said. “That’s not to say anything about anybody else, but you know what? We had something special and I want to build on it.”

Mayfield said he believes his teammates believe in Kitchens and that “there’s going to be great things that happen” when that kind of belief is in place. That would be a welcome change from the past in Cleveland.