Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off the Panthers injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but he won’t be back in the team’s lineup for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

P.J. Walker quarterbacked the Panthers to a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers last Sunday and he’ll get another start this weekend off the back of that performance. On Thursday, Mayfield spoke to reporters about how he feels about being out of the starting job.

“We all want to play,” Mayfield said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the nature of this business, that’s the nature of playing sports. My role right now is to help us win any way I can and that’s helping out in QB room and doing scout team stuff and trying to get under their skin on defense. I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now. Obviously I’d like to be out there, but P.J. played his ass off and deserves to go out there again and play. I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win.”

Mayfield was also asked if he would like to be traded and replied by saying “I want to be here.” Given the lack of interest in trading for Mayfield this offseason and the way the first five games of this season went, it seems unlikely that anyone will be clamoring to get Mayfield to change his mind in the next few days.

Baker Mayfield: I want to be here, I’ll do whatever I can to help this team win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk