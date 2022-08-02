Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold, Day 6: Tracking Panthers quarterbacks at training camp

For the first time at Panthers training camp, one of the quarterbacks had consecutive winning practices.

Baker Mayfield again outperformed teammate Sam Darnold while working extensively with the first team on Tuesday. Mayfield made the throw of camp thus far (a title previous held by a Day 3 Darnold to Terrace Marshall completion) by hitting Robbie Anderson on a deep 50-yard post route during an 11-on-11 session.

Coach Matt Rhule said he’s encouraged with how both quarterbacks are playing. The team has installed about 70% of offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s playbook. Rhule said he hopes to have nearly everything in by week’s end.

For the rest of the week, Mayfield and Darnold will evenly split reps with the first team just as they did last week. Day 6 of camp belonged to Mayfield, though he still made a costly mistake.

Let’s dive deeper into their performances.

Baker Mayfield

Stats (unofficial): 13 for 24, 2 TD, INT

Mayfield had his best practice with the Panthers on Monday, the first day in pads. He worked mostly with the second team, which made Tuesday’s practice vital as it was his turn to work with the ones. At Panthers camp, the ones consistently face the first-team defense and the twos get the second-team defense. Mayfield looked sharp playing against projected backups but how would he throw against C.J. Henderson, Donte Jackson and Jeremy Chinn?

Mayfield responded by demonstrating early command of the offense. He hit tight end Stephen Sullivan during an opening seven-on-seven segment by threading a ball over two Panthers linebackers and into the back of the end zone where Sullivan toe-tapped the back line.

He showed a continued understanding of McAdoo’s offensive principles. McAdoo expects his quarterbacks to throw quickly, distributing the ball to playmakers rather than holding it. Multiple times Mayfield delivered quick strikes to Christen McCaffrey, DJ Moore and C.J. Saunders. He’s playing on time by letting it rip and trusting his eyes.

Best throw: Mayfield and Anderson finally connected for a touchdown pass. It was an electric moment. McAdoo called an inside run fake and Anderson ran a deep post from left to right. As Mayfield dropped back, he stood in a clean pocket, drove off his right foot and delivered a moon-shot toward Anderson. By splitting the corner and high safety, Anderson tracked the ball, fell under it and made the catch while rolling into the end zone.

Fans cheered and Anderson threw up both hands in celebration.

Notable mistake: Mayfield was having an excellent day until the closing 2-minute drill. Carolina started on its own 25-yard line and needed points. Instead, Mayfield threw an interception to linebacker Frankie Luvu just four plays in. The pass was intended for an in-breaking Marshall, but Luvu was playing drop coverage.

Rather than rush the passer, Luvu sank into Mayfield’s passing lane and easily intercepted the ball.

Sam Darnold

Stats (unofficial): 17 for 26, 2 TD, INT

Darnold began practice by completing nine of his first 11 throws. He drilled a deep in route to Marshall during seven-on-seven. He picked up another first down the next play by throwing to an open undrafted free agent Ra’Shaun Henry on a deep out.

He was en route to an efficient day competing against the second defense just as Mayfield did the day prior. But then he threw a unnecessary interception during a red-zone segment. The pass — which Stantley Thomas-Oliver tipped and Kenny Robinson intercepted — was intended for Marshall in the back of the end zone and fell short. Marshall wasn’t open anyway. The read may have been a high-low, but Darnold missed a wide-open target about 8 yards in front of him and instead threw into triple coverage.

Best throw: Brandon Zylstra caught a short touchdown from Darnold three plays after the interception. Starting outside and to Darnold’s left, Zylstra exchanged with slot receiver Shi Smith and ran a short in route. Darnold knew exactly where and when to throw it. Zylstra made a sliding end-zone catch, adjusting to the low Darnold throw that kept him safe from contact.

Notable mistake: Darnold threw an unnecessary interception to Kenny Robinson. The ball was originally tipped by Thomas-Oliver and was intended for Marshall.

Who won the day?

Mayfield takes the day. For the first time, he has created some separation from Darnold, though it is still early.

Total wins this preseason

Baker Mayfield 3

Sam Darnold 2

P.J. Walker/Matt Corral 1