Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold, Day 5: Tracking Panthers quarterbacks at training camp

The pads came on for the first time on Monday as Carolina opened Day 5 of training camp.

Coach Matt Rhule said he’d gain a better understanding of where quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield were offensively once the second week of camp started.

Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starting quarterback and once again rotated reps. Darnold worked more heavily with the first team. Rhule said that will flip on Tuesday, similar to how the quarterbacks alternated last week.

Despite working mostly with the second team, Mayfield had his sharpest practice yet.

Let’s dive deeper into their performances.

Baker Mayfield

Stats (unofficial): 10 of 12, 3 TDs

Practicing in pads for the first time allowed Carolina to sprinkle in more runs. Because of that, Mayfield attempted twice as many throws as Darnold. Mayfield took advantage of each throwing opportunity by maximizing both his explosive throws and efficiency.

There was a lot to like from No. 6. Early in practice, he hit second-year receiver Terrace Marshall on a comeback route down the right sideline. The 12-yard completion came via play-action. Mayfield is doing an excellent job controlling his eyes on dropbacks. His helmet stays down the middle until he’s ready to unload on his first read.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, right, reaches for a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Back Together practice in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

When Marshall opened, Mayfield snapped his head right and sniped a high and outside ball. Marshall extended, making the toe-taping diving catch.

The duo wasn’t done. A few players later Mayfield hit Marshall on a deep over route for a gain of 25. Marshall started on the right of the formation and then worked over the linebackers and between a safety until Mayfield found him. It was the longest play of the day for Carolina’s offense.

Mayfield’s effective day continued during the team’s red zone session. He threw touchdowns to Rashard Higgins and tight end Colin Thompson off play-action drops. He nearly scored with slot receiver Shi Smith but the pass was completed just short of the goal line.

Story continues

Best throw:

His 25-yard completion to Marshall was textbook. Mayfield demonstrated sound patience and eye control standing in a messy pocket. However, his touchdown to Higgins popped too. Higgins started in the slot to Mayfield’s right. After a quick check, Mayfield took the snap. Higgins opened immediately on a quick slant and Mayfield delivered a precise ball high and in front of Higgins for an easy score.

Notable mistake:

Mayfield played cleanly on Day 5. After practice, he acknowledged his sloppy play from Saturday and made up for it with his most efficient practice yet.

Sam Darnold

Stats (unofficial): 3 of 6, TD, Rush TD, Fumble

Coming into training camp, Darnold said his goal was to build upon each practice and steadily improve each day. It’s cliche but actually is the best way for a quarterback to handle an open competition. He did not do that on Monday, instead his opportunities were fumbled (once literally) by either his receivers not getting open against the Panthers’ No. 1 defense or him missing assignments.

He showcased his athleticism on multiple plays, taking off when things broke down. During a red zone session, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo even called a designed quarterback keeper which Darnold converted. Mayfield likely never gets that play called for him.

But six throws is not enough to win a day of practice amid a quarterback competition.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, second from left, throws a pass under pressure during the Back Together practice in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

Best throw:

Darnold connected with Smith for a red-zone touchdown on a designed quarterback bootleg. Smith motioned across the formation and opened at the line of scrimmage as Darnold reached the perimeter. The smooth pitch-and-catch ended in Darnold and Smith congratulating each other in the end zone.

Notable mistake:

Darnold had two fumbles on Monday. After practice coach Rhule said Darnold’s second fumble was actually a forward pass intended for running back D’Onta Foreman. A fumble or not, Darnold failed to execute consecutive red-zone run plays. The confirmed fumble came via a read-option exchange with backup Spencer Brown.

Who won the day?

Mayfield brought his best practice to Wofford College to start Week 2 of Panthers training camp. After practice, he admitted that the playbook is not “second nature” to him yet but he is making significant progress.

Total wins this preseason

Sam Darnold 2

Baker Mayfield 2

P.J. Walker/Matt Corral 1