Baker Mayfield voluntarily taking part in other position meetings

Baker Mayfield is doing all the right things as he prepares for an important third NFL season.

The Browns quarterback had throwing sessions with nine of his teammates in his hometown of Austin, Texas. He also voluntarily is attending virtual meetings with other position groups.

“He’s done everything I’d expect from him as a starting quarterback,’’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on a conference call Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “His work ethic is great. He jumps into other meetings that aren’t required, and he’ll sit in the receiver meetings when they have them and will sit in running back meetings from time to time, as well.

“He’s all in. He’s doing it exactly how we expect him to do it.’’

The Browns have completely installed their offense, and Mayfield has quickly grasped it, Van Pelt said. He is playing for his fourth head coach in three seasons, counting 2018 interim head coach Gregg Williams, and his fourth offensive coordinator.

“Baker has been asking every right question that we have,’’ Van Pelt said. “At the end of the day, we get together for live meetings. There are some recorded portions of the installation that go out, and you always get feedback from Baker, from Case [Keenum] and the quarterbacks. They do a good job. Anything that’s not clear to them, they get it cleared up in that meeting before the end of the day is over and then they move onto the new information that we’re installing in the next day. So far, it’s been good.’’

