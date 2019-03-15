Baker Mayfield visits Christian Yelich at Brewers camp and calls baseball his first love

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is closing his momentous week by visiting Milwaukee Brewers spring training camp in Arizona to meet up with his best bud, Christian Yelich.

Mayfield is friends with the Brewers outfielder and reigning MVP, and had plenty of quips to reporters about his intentions with the team, though his pure love of America’s Pastime wasn’t one of them.

Mayfield and Yelich become fast friends

The two stars became friends in early 2018 while training at the same facility in California, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That winter Yelich was traded to the Brewers by the Miami Marlins, so the Heisman Trophy winner out of the University of Oklahoma ordered custom gear.

“I ended up getting traded to the Brewers and he went and got a bunch of Brewers stuff, so he’s repping the Brewers pretty good this year,” Yelich said in February 2018.

Mayfield celebrated Yelich’s National League MVP award with him in November. In January, he took part in the baseball star’s California Strong Celebrity Softball Game to raise money for wildfire victims.

The two are even birthday buddies of sorts. Mayfield will turn 24 on April 14 and Yelich will turn 29 two days later.

Mayfield on his ‘first love’

The Browns’ megastar will suit up and work out with the Brewers before their games Friday and Saturday, per Todd Rosiak of the Journal Sentinel.

Keeping with our recent tradition of acquiring players late in camp. #CactusCrew pic.twitter.com/yYgTY0Ix6r — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 15, 2019

He spoke to reporters in the clubhouse Friday in pure Baker fashion.

“Trying to get a contact, man. Just trying to get a contract.” @ChristianYelich’s buddy @bakermayfield is in @Brewers camp today. pic.twitter.com/gruvmCQFOn — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 15, 2019

After joking he was looking to get a contract, reporters asked what position he was looking to snatch.

“Probably riding the bench, but we’ll see,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield told reporters he was a decent player with a good arm — though he couldn’t throw strikes — and had offers out of high school.

“[I] loved football too much,” Mayfield said, “but baseball was always my first love and always will be.”

He said his best position was third base, but there’s no need for Browns faithful to drop off their emotional high. That extends doubly for Brewers third baseman and Ohio native Travis Shaw, a born-and-raised Browns fan.

“I’m not trying to come here and play third base though,” Mayfield said.

Maybe not, but he’ll likely get to restock the GIF stash in the coming days.

When you see how far Christian Yelich's home run flies... pic.twitter.com/FUZK8WqxKw — Reviewing the Brew (@ReviewngTheBrew) March 15, 2019

