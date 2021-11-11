While the Browns have significant issues at running back with three players on the COVID-19 list, it doesn’t look like they’ll have any problem at quarterback this week.

Baker Mayfield was limited for Wednesday’s practice with left shoulder and foot injuries. But he was listed as a full participant in Thursday’s session.

However, top edge rusher Myles Garrett (foot) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods described Garrett as day-to-day, saying he’s hopeful Garrrett will play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), center JC Tretter (knee), and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (not injury related – personal) also did not practice on Thursday.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), tight end Harrison Bryant (thigh), and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) were all limited.

Baker Mayfield upgraded to full participant in Thursday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk