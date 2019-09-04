Baker Mayfield unconcerned about lack of preseason reps with Odell Beckham

For the first time, Baker Mayfield will get to throw to Odell Beckham in a game. The Browns quarterback can’t wait.

“I always pride myself on being an accurate guy, but knowing that’s kind of a security blanket if I do make a mistake, he’s going to make it right, and just knowing what he’s going to do to affect the defense, just knowing that I have that threat at all times is great,’’ Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Beckham, whom the Browns acquired in an offseason trade, missed all four preseason games with a hip injury. Beckham’s lack of game reps doesn’t matter, Mayfield said.

“I didn’t take a rep with Jarvis [Landry] in preseason last year, so it’s probably overblown,’’ Mayfield said. “I think he’s excited to get back to football. He’s feeling healthy and ready to go. I’d say just talking to him and knowing who he is, he’s very excited to get on the field with a fresh start. He’s ready to do it for himself.”