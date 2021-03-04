  • Oops!
Baker Mayfield tweets he 'almost 100 percent' saw a UFO in Texas

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
Baker Mayfield was on track for the most boring offseason of his NFL career.

No coach getting fired, no offensive overhaul, just sitting back and seeing how the Cleveland Browns handle free agency and the draft.

And then the Browns QB tweeted he saw a UFO.

Alrighty then.

If this is the beginning or continuation of a belief in extraterrestrials for Mayfield, he at least won't be alone on his team there. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has also said he is a believer.

