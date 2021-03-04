Baker Mayfield tweets he 'almost 100 percent' saw a UFO in Texas

Baker Mayfield was on track for the most boring offseason of his NFL career.

No coach getting fired, no offensive overhaul, just sitting back and seeing how the Cleveland Browns handle free agency and the draft.

And then the Browns QB tweeted he saw a UFO.

Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 4, 2021

Alrighty then.

If this is the beginning or continuation of a belief in extraterrestrials for Mayfield, he at least won't be alone on his team there. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has also said he is a believer.

