Baker Mayfield turns COVID frustration toward the NFL

Jared Mueller
·2 min read
In this article:
The Cleveland Browns continue to struggle with COVID-19 related issues around the team and quarterback Baker Mayfield has decided to share his frustrations.

As test results are still pouring in, due to what seems like a breach in protocols, the Browns lost backup Case Keenum on Thursday due to COVID-19. That leaves the team starting Nick Mullens from their practice squad with a mismatched offensive line, few receivers that have caught passes this season and a defense that is likely without a majority of their starting defensive backs.

Mayfield seemed to have enough and took to Twitter to share his frustrations. First, the Browns starting quarterback had a problem that only three teams are in enhanced protocols believing the NFL was only interested in money:

Second, Mayfield challenged the NFL’s care for player safety:

Finally, at least as of 6 PM Thursday, the Cleveland quarterback challenged what seemed like a breach of protocol where the team practiced without being tested in the morning and then was tested after practice:

With so many positive tests, we await word from the league and NFLPA if any postponement of the game is possible. As of yesterday, Roger Goodell made it clear that there were no plans to do so.

