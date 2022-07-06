Baker Mayfield traded to Carolina Panthers for fifth-round 2024 NFL Draft pick

Baker Mayfield traded to Panthers for fifth-round pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two of the top three picks from the 2018 NFL Draft have ended up on the same team.

For a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, the Carolina Panthers are gaining former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns, Ian Rapoport reported.

The deal is still pending a physical and all parties split the financials to finalize the deal.

According to Mike Garafolo, Cleveland will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season, trimming over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space. On the other hand, Carolina will pay the quarterback approximately $5 million. Mayfield has agreed to trim around $3.5 million off of his base salary.

Selected by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield won PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018 and the Heisman Trophy in 2017 during his time with his alma mater, Oklahoma. During his 2021 season in the NFL, the quarterback collected 3,010 passing yards, threw 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and had a 35.1 QBR.

What will this trade mean for the Browns going forward? I guess we will find out in September when the Panthers take on the Browns for Week 1.