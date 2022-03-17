Baker Mayfield trade speculation: Worth compared to Carson Wentz?

The Cleveland Browns are out of the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and now have their own quarterback having requested a trade. The team quickly denied the request despite Baker Mayfield telling Adam Schefter the relationship was not going to be able to be mended.

The Seattle Seahawks could be interesting in trading for Mayfield but that is far from certain. A few other teams, including those who lose out on Watson, could turn their attention to the Browns former #1 overall pick.

If Cleveland changes their mind and is willing to deal their presumed 2022 starter, they would need to find a replacement. They would also have to find a suitable trade.

So far this offseason, we have seen Russell Wilson get traded for a slew of draft picks and players. Watson will soon follow for a big haul.

The other quarterback to be dealt was Carson Wentz when the Indianapolis Colts found a taker who would give up two high draft picks, along with a pick swap, despite Wentz clearly no longer being in the Colts plans. The Washington Commanders took all of Wentz’s contract and gave up at least two third-round picks, the second could become a second rounder based on playing time.

The first report of what Mayfield could fetch in a trade is much less than that:

Speaking on value assessment: Perhaps a "2nd-rounder, or a conditional 3rd-rounder that turns into a 2nd" for Baker Mayfield, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2022

Obviously, anything is possible, as Washington proved, but the early report could set expectations for Browns fans. While Mayfield may be better quarterback, Cleveland may struggle to find a team as desperate as the Commanders were.

Reportedly, the Browns told Mayfield’s agents that they would build around him in 2022 if they couldn’t find an upgrade. It seems that is still possible, especially if trading him doesn’t get the proper value in return.