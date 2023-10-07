Baker Mayfield told Dillon Gabriel to 'do whatever it takes' before OU-Texas football game

DALLAS — Baker Mayfield made the call, and Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel answered the phone. Literally and figuratively.

After leading a game-winning touchdown drive to upset No. 4 Texas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday, Gabriel told ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe that Mayfield, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0), called him Friday night before the game with some advice.

"Bake called me last night," Gabriel said on the broadcast. "He told me to do whatever it takes."

Gabriel, who missed OU's 49-0 loss to Texas in last season's Red River Rivalry due to injury, did just that vs. the Longhorns on Saturday. He completed 23 of 38 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 113 yards and a score on 14 carries. But he saved his best performance for when the Sooners needed it most:

The Longhorns took a 30-27 lead over the Sooners with 1:17 to go in the fourth quarter on a 47-yard field goal. Gabriel took over on OU's own 25-yard line and completed consecutive passes for 11, 16 and 28 yards, respectively, before throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson for the 34-30 win.

Mayfield was in attendance for Saturday's game, serving as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's "College GameDay." Mayfield likely couldn't be prouder of how Gabriel stepped up in this season's version of the OU-Texas rivalry.

"I'm all about OU football, I love this place," Gabriel said in the interview with Rowe. "This is what college football is all about. Let's go."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: OU-Texas: Baker Mayfield told Dillon Gabriel to 'do whatever it takes'