Baker Mayfield throws two TDs as Browns lead Bengals 21-13 at half

Odell Beckham Jr. caught his first touchdown of the season, and Joe Burrow threw his first touchdown of his career.

The first showdown between Burrow and Baker Mayfield provided an exciting half of football.

The Browns lead 21-13 at halftime.

A week after going 21-of-39 for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Mayfield nearly was perfect in the first half. He even got his star receiver going.

Mayfield went 11-for-14 for 167 yards and two touchdowns, a 156.0 passer rating. He found Beckham behind William Jackson III for a 43-yard touchdown to start the second quarter and ended the second quarter with an easy, 6-yard toss to Kareem Hunt.

Beckham, who had three catches for 22 yards in Week One, made three catches for 68 yards in the first half Thursday. He should have drawn a defensive pass interference penalty on Jackson, who grabbed and held Beckham’s jersey preventing Beckham from catching up to a long pass. Officials failed to throw a flag.

The Browns scored anyway with Hunt ending the 12-play, 63-yard drive.

Cleveland scored touchdowns on three of four first-half possessions, not counting a kneel down to end the half. The Browns finished the first half with 232 yards. The Bengals scored on three of their five possessions, but two ended in field goals. They have 182 yards.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock, who missed a 31-yard field goal in the waning seconds Sunday, made field goals of 38 and 43 yards.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall choice, went 18-of-28 for 169 yards and a touchdown. The 23-yard scoring pass to C.J. Uzomah was Burrow’s first career passing touchdown.

Joe Mixon led the Bengals in rushing and receiving, with 12 touches for 86 yards. A.J. Green caught two passes for 14 yards with a 35-yarder overturned on replay as Green failed to get his second foot inbounds.

