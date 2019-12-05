Baker Mayfield throwing on Thursday

While Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said that quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, it turned out that Mayfield was limited and didn’t throw any passes during the session.

Mayfield hurt his right hand during last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and is also listed on the injury report with injured ribs. Mayfield said after the session that he’d be good to go this weekend against the Bengals because his “Mama didn’t raise a wuss.”

Thursday’s practice brought some evidence that Mayfield will be ready to go for the weekend. Per multiple reporters at the open portion of Browns practice, Mayfield is throwing while wearing a wrap on his hand.

Sunday’s game will be the first meeting of the NFL’s Ohio teams this season. Mayfield threw seven touchdowns in a pair of wins over the Bengals last year.