Baker Mayfield throwing with Browns teammates in Florida this week

The Browns were one of the many teams whose players announced they wouldn’t be attending in-person workouts during the voluntary offseason program.

But that hasn’t stopped Cleveland’s players from getting together to work out on their own.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been throwing this week with teammates like wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, along with tight ends David Njoku, Austin Hooper, and Kyle Markway.

Cabot repots Landry has been working at the House of Athlete complex in South Florida since February, but Mayfield and other teammates joined the wide receiver there this week. Mayfield will only be there through Wednesday.

The Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option last week, making his 2022 salary of $18.858 million fully guaranteed. The quarterback is likely headed for a contract extension with Cleveland, but Mayfield said on Monday it isn’t top of mind for him at this point.

