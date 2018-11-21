Did Baker Mayfield throw shade at fired Browns coach Hue Jackson?

Fired Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will face his former team for the first time on Sunday when the Browns take on Jackson’s new team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson was hired to be a special assistant to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis just a few weeks after he was fired, and he’ll be on the sidelines when the two teams square off.

But Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t worried about Jackson sharing the team’s offensive strategies with the Bengals. Mayfield was asked on Wednesday if he thinks Jackson has given the Bengals an advantage, and before you burst in with your own joke, Mayfield already made it for you.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield on whether Hue knowing their offense could be advantage for #Bengals: "No….(asked why)…just no." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) November 21, 2018





He had no explanation why, he simply said “just no.” The shade from those two words alone could cover the entire city of Cleveland like an umbrella.

Mayfield probably didn’t intend his response to sound like he was scoffing at the idea of Jackson having any information that would give the Bengals an edge. But another Browns player, Joel Bitonio, had his own underwhelming answer about Jackson facing his old team.

Browns OL Joel Bitonio says perceived advantage Bengals will have against Browns because of Hue Jackson’s knowledge of offense/defense no different than going up against a former teammate. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) November 21, 2018

That’s not a bad way to look at it, except for one thing: Jackson is more than just a former teammate. He was the Browns head coach for two-and-a-half seasons. You’d assume that he’d have more intimate knowledge of the team than anyone, right?

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 30, 2018: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns watches quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 warm up prior to a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Cleveland won 35-16. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

A less generous reading of these comments might lead someone to think that Browns players aren’t concerned about Jackson because, well, he wasn’t the greatest coach and can’t give the Bengals any kind of advantage because he couldn’t coach his old team out of a paper bag. His 3-36 record with the Browns doesn’t do a lot to combat that, but Jackson has been in football, either at the college level or NFL, for over 30 years. It’s downright silly to think that Jackson had no useful information to share with the Bengals.

Regardless, interim head coach Gregg Williams doesn’t want his players to care about what Jackson may or may not have told his new employers.

#Browns LB Joe Schobert said Gregg Williams has emphasized this week that it doesn’t matter what Hue Jackson has told #Bengals about them, all they have to do is just go out and execute Sunday — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 21, 2018





Jackson is the past, and the Browns are only concerned about the future. And… maybe possibly throwing shade at their former head coach. They’re only human, after all.

