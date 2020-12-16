Baker Mayfield threw the longest recorded pass in NFL history, and it went so far that a defender crashed into the goalpost

Baker Mayfield. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Baker Mayfield threw an absolute rocket of a Hail Mary on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield threw the ball from the Browns' own 40-yard line and wound up overthrowing the end zone.

While it was ultimately incomplete, the pass landed in the history books as the longest ever recorded by Pro Football Focus.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Baker Mayfield has been playing hot over the past few weeks.

Though the Cleveland Browns came up short on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, it wasn't for lack of effort from Mayfield, whose 343 passing yards and three touchdowns helped Cleveland put 42 points on the Baltimore defense. In the two games before that, Mayfield had thrown six touchdowns to just two interceptions and averaged a quarterback rating well over 130.

But of all the throws Mayfield has made over the past three weeks, the most impressive may have been an incompletion against the Ravens on Monday night.

With seconds remaining in the first half, the Browns offense lined up just shy of midfield to attempt a Hail Mary. Mayfield dropped back to the Browns own 35-yard line, then hop-stepped to the 40-yard line, reared back, and threw an absolute monster of a ball through the back of the end zone.

The throw had so much mustard on it that Ravens safety Chuck Clark didn't realize he was off the field and was sent barreling into the goalpost.

Mayfield's throw was impressive to watch, but it turns out it was also record-breaking.

Pro Football Focus said it was the longest in-game pass it had ever charted.

Look at this thing.

Future opponents of the Cleveland Browns, be warned: If Baker Mayfield drops back to throw a Hail Mary, you can bet he has the distance to get the ball to the end zone.

Read the original article on Insider