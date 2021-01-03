Baker Mayfield thought final play call to have him run was a joke, Kevin Stefanski and Myles Garrett did not

One week removed from a dreadful performance that included three fumbles (two of which were lost) by Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski put the ball into his quarterback’s hands when it mattered most.

After missing an open Rashard Higgins on fourth down, which set up a Steelers score the previous series, Mayfield and the Browns offense had the opportunity to finally put the game away.

With 1:22 remaining and Cleveland ahead by two points, Chubb received his 13th and 14th carries to position the Browns to go just two more yards to place the bow on top of a historic victory.

Pittsburgh called its second timeout with 1:10 left, leaving the Browns just one play away from clinching their first playoff berth in 18 years. When Mayfield received the play call that would eventually seal the win, he didn’t believe it.

“I heard the play call over on the sideline. Case Keenum told me. I thought he was joking at first because I didn’t hear it from Kevin [Stefanski],” Mayfield explained. “But then he called it and I was like, ‘You know what, let’s do it.’ Whatever it takes. It was a great play call.”

In shotgun formation, Mayfield caught the snap and ran to his right for the game-clinching first down. The play could not have been executed without the help of Kareem Hunt.

“All of our guys made good blocks but Kareem right in-front of me — I could hear that collision. He smacked that guy in front of me and gave me enough room for the first down.”

Stefanski had full trust in Mayfield to get the first down.

“He wanted this one, I can promise you that,” Stefanski said. “He was already onto this game on that airplane [from New York]. Just talking to him, I could see that determination. He works very, very hard at his craft which I appreciate. He did a great job running around making plays with his feet today.

“I put the ball in his hands and said go get this thing. It was well blocked. I think Kareem was at the point of attack there as well. To go get it was pretty cool.”

Myles Garrett knew that when Mayfield had his number called, the Browns were going to secure the win.

“He’s tough,” Garrett said. “I never had a doubt in my mind that he was going to fight for every yard and get that first down. When it was in his hands, I was sure we were going to be alright.”

Mayfield finished with 44 rushing yards on six carries, including a 28-yard scamper for a first down on a drive that ended in a touchdown. The Browns will play the Steelers again next week and Pittsburgh will be sure to game plan to stop Mayfield from beating them with his legs.

