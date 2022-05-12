Baker Mayfield talks ‘haven’t progressed’ between Seahawks, Browns

The NFL will release the full 2022 regular season schedule later today. Anything can happen between now and Week 1 but we’re willing to bet that the Seahawks’ starting quarterback in that game will be Geno Smith. Coach Pete Carroll says Smith has the edge in the quarterback competition and his experience and familiarity in the system should be enough for him to beat out Drew Lock over the summer for the QB1 job.

There’s still one wild card possiblity floating around out there, though. The Browns are expected to move on from Baker Mayfield this year after trading for Deshaun Watson and signing Jacoby Brissett. Seattle is supposed to be interested in Mayfield but a deal doesn’t seem to be imminent. According to a report by Mike Jones at USA Today, talks haven’t progressed to an advanced stage between the Browns and Seahawks.

“Thus far, talks regarding a deal with Cleveland for Mayfield haven’t progressed into advanced stages, people familiar with the situation have told USA TODAY Sports. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for either team.”

Mayfield would be an upgrade over either Smith or Lock. However, there’s a very big obstacle for any team hoping to deal for him. Cleveland picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which means his salary for 2022 is a fully guaranteed $18.58 million. The Browns would definitely have to eat a large portion of that salary in order to find a trade partner.

The more likely scenario is that Cleveland will eventually be forced to release Mayfield. If that happens, the Seahawks would be all over it, according to Jake Heaps.

“Via trade? 0% chance. . . Via free agency after being cut? 100% chance. That’s how I feel. That is the disparity between the two. There is no way, no how the Seahawks are going to be anywhere close to being interested in trading for Baker Mayfield.”

And so we play the waiting game. In the meantime, every day Seattle doesn’t add another quarterback the more likely it is Geno Smith will be their Day 1 starter.

Story continues

Related

Seahawks legend Doug Baldwin weighs in on 2022 NFL draft class

List