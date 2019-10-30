Baker Mayfield storms out of media session: 'That's the dumbest question you could ask'

The Cleveland Browns’ rough start is frustrating Baker Mayfield. The 24-year-old Mayfield stormed out of a news conference Wednesday after he got upset at a reporter’s question.

Mayfield was asked about a drive that stalled against the New England Patriots. Mayfield seemed willing to answer the question at first, but took offense once a reporter asked if Mayfield was happy with the drive. Mayfield tells the reporter, “That’s the dumbest question you could ask” before ending the discussion.

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

The question that set Mayfield off reportedly came from Tony Grossi, a Cleveland-based reporter and radio host. Mayfield and Grossi have not been on good terms for months now.

After storming out, Mayfield posted a message on Twitter saying he’s always going to be himself.

Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it.... I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that’s too bad — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

After a promising rookie season, Mayfield has taken a step back in Year 2. Through seven games, Mayfield has thrown for six touchdowns. He leads the NFL with 12 interceptions.

Mayfield has always displayed a confident — borderline cocky — attitude and persona throughout his career. That approach works when he and the Browns are playing well. It’s far less effective right now.

