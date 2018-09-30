Baker Mayfield storms back from early mistake

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had his rookie moment early.

Then he started making plays like the night he won the starting job.

Mayfield overcame an early interception which was returned for a touchdown, and led the Browns to 17 unanswered points and a 17-7 lead in Oakland.

Mayfield was taken to the house by Gareon Conley, but has responded by hitting tight end Darren Fells for a 49-yard score. Coupled with a 63-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb, the Browns are showing themselves able to make big plays.

The Raiders haven’t done much of their own, as their offense is still flat. Martavis Bryant just dropped a wide-open 53-yard touchdown pass, which was symbolic of the early going. But Carr found Amari Cooper in the front of the end zone after a few Marshawn Lynch runs, and the Raiders cut it to 17-14.