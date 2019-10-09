Baker Mayfield still has shade for Nick Bosa: 'A long time to think about that loss'

Are there any other 2017 Ohio State Buckeyes who can sack Baker Mayfield this season?

The mini-feud between San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Mayfield has been great. You don’t see too much NBA-style back-and-forth in the NFL.

Here’s the timeline: Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners beat Ohio State two years ago, Mayfield planted the OU flag at midfield of OSU’s stadium, just about everyone at Ohio State got mad, then on Monday night former OSU star Bosa hit Mayfield during a blowout win and mimicked planting a flag plant after. It was funny.

And Mayfield isn’t the type to just let it go, so we got a pretty good retort on Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield has a funny comment for Nick Bosa

Mayfield tried to take the high road. For a few seconds anyway.

“Bosa’s ... you know, good for him,” Mayfield said.

And then ...

“He had it premeditated,” Mayfield said. “He’s been thinking about that obviously for two years now. That’s a long time to think about that loss.”

Here’s the video from Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

Say what you will about Mayfield, but he keeps us entertained.

Mayfield can hold a grudge too

The funny thing is, Mayfield’s initial flag-plant celebration was premeditated too. Rodger Sherman of The Ringer pointed out that after the 2017 game, Mayfield said about the original flag plant, “Some of it was last year.” He talked about how Ohio State sang their fight song on Oklahoma’s field.

Mayfield has been brash and bold since before he was in the NFL, and he hasn’t stopped. Plenty of people are crowing now that Mayfield is struggling in his second season, but the league would be more interesting if more players showed their personality. That’s part of the reason the NBA is so good.

Mayfield isn’t above holding a grudge for a year. Bosa held one for a couple years. It’s too bad the Browns and 49ers don’t play every year, because this was just getting good.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) waves a 49ers flag after beating the Browns on Monday night. (Getty Images)

