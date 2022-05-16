Baker Mayfield starting if Deshaun Watson suspended ‘actually makes sense’

Quickly on Monday things seemed to change in regards to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. After a belief that the NFL might wait to hand down discipline until after the 22 civil cases were concluded, we learned that the league was traveling to Texas to meet with Watson.

There is now a growing belief that the NFL could make a decision regarding discipline before the civil cases conclude which could include a suspension in 2022.

While Baker Mayfield is still on the roster, it would seem difficult for the Browns to turn to him during a potential Watson suspension. Or would it?

Right now, the Carolina Panthers seem like the only team with a need for a starting-level veteran quarterback. Cleveland lacks leverage in any trade discussions given Mayfield’s contract and Watson’s presence. If the team’s new quarterback is suspended, perhaps he is their best option.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network believes it is logical:

“If there is a lengthy suspension it actually makes sense for everyone to bury the thing and for him go out and start and maybe do well and maybe get traded midseason.”

While it may be unlikely, especially after his podcast appearance, Mayfield may return as the Browns starting quarterback if Watson is suspended for part of 2022. If he plays well, Mayfield builds his reputation and trade value while Cleveland gets quality starts waiting for Watson’s return.

The video of Rapoport’s comments in their entirety:

"The NFL is gonna be in Texas this week to talk to Deshaun Watson.. this means that the investigation could be coming to a close & we might have a resolution soon on if he's going to be suspended" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8t672djU8C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2022

Do you believe there is any chance Mayfield could play for the Browns this year?