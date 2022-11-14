Baker Mayfield to start for Panthers, will he get Browns a fourth round pick?

As quarterback P.J. Walker suffers through a high ankle sprain, the Carolina Panthers will turn back to Baker Mayfield against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. This, of course, continues to be news for the Cleveland Browns as the fifth rounder they acquired for him could turn into a fourth rounder if he plays 70 percent of the offensive snaps for the Panthers.

As it currently stands, with Walker getting the recent starts in Carolina, Mayfield has only played 316 of 583 offensive snaps for the Panthers. This leaves him at just over 54 percent of snaps played.

Averaging 58 offensive plays per game to this point, the Panthers are on pace for another 406 snaps over their last seven games. Mayfield will need to play 376 of those remaining snaps for the Browns to get a fourth rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain, Panthers’ HC Steve Wilks told reporters that Baker Mayfield will start Sunday vs. Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

