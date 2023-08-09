Baker Mayfield to start Bucs’ preseason opener Friday against Steelers

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield is going first again.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in 2018 has been informed he will start the Bucs’ preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the news following Wednesday’s practice at AdventHealth Training Center.

Bowles said Tuesday Mayfield and Kyle Trask each would get a start in the first two preseason games. Trask will start against the New York Jets Aug. 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“(Mayfield) will start this week, Kyle will start next week, and we’ll kind of go from there,” Bowles said Wednesday.

Mayfield is in a competitive battle with Trask, the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2021 from Florida, for the starting quarterback job.

Bowles said there was no real reason behind giving Mayfield the first preseason start.

“Not really,” he said. “Just go in and switch them out, have them get their turn.”

Mayfield has thrown nine of the Bucs’ 15 interceptions in practice, but Trask threw three Tuesday.

Both players have had their moments in training camp, but Trask has had more success connecting on passes down the field.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.