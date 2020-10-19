Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Steelers that he pulled quarterback Baker Mayfield because he “just did not want to see him get hit one more time.”

Mayfield came into the game with a questionable tag because of sore ribs that were the result of a hit he took in the team’s Week Five win over the Colts. He was sacked four times and hit several other times by members of the Pittsburgh defense over the course of the game and Stefanski said Monday that Mayfield is feeling the aftereffects the next day.

“Baker is sore, but he’s nowhere near as sore as he was last Monday,” Stefanski said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski has already said that Mayfield will start against the Bengals as long as he’s healthy enough to play. Based on the way last week played out, it would seem he’s on track for that to happen.

Baker Mayfield sore, but “nowhere near as sore” as last week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk