Baker Mayfield snubs Hue Jackson for hug, criticizes Hue to media

There is no love lost between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Browns head coach-turned-Bengals assistant coach Hue Jackson.

After Mayfield threw four touchdown passes in a win over the Bengals today, Jackson approached him on the field and tried to give him a hug. But Mayfield, who had been hugging Bengals players before Jackson tried to hug him, stuck a hand out to ensure there would be nothing more than a handshake.

Talking to reporters after the game, Mayfield made clear that he’s not a fan of the fact that Jackson, who was fired at midseason, went to help out a division rival.

“Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, that’s just somebody that’s in our locker room, asking us to play for him, and then goes to a team that we play twice a year? Everybody can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel,” Mayfield said.

After Jackson was fired, he went on a media tour in which he said he was hoping the Browns would draft Carson Wentz or Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield apparently noticed, and did not appreciate it.