Baker Mayfield 'should be fine' to play in Week 14 after injuring hand

The Cleveland Browns will have their quarterback in Week 14. Baker Mayfield “should be fine” to play after injuring his hand Sunday, according Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

Mayfield’s availability was in question after he missed two plays during a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield banged his throwing hand on a helmet while following through on a pass just before halftime.

The 24-year-old Mayfield underwent X-Rays in the locker room. Those came back negative, and Mayfield took the field wearing a glove on his hand in the second half.

The Browns’ offense struggled after Mayfield returned, putting just three points on the board over the final two quarters. Mayfield threw a game-ending interception on the team’s final drive. He finished the game with 196 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It was a disappointing performance for Mayfield, who had turned things around in recent weeks. After a slow start to the season, Mayfield had thrown eight touchdowns to just one interception from Week 9 to Week 12.

The glove was not an issue, according to Kitchens. Instead, Mayfield may have been held in check by a tough Steelers defense. The Steelers rate as one of the best defenses in football, especially against the pass.

Mayfield should have plenty of chances to prove he’s fine against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Cincinnati has one of the worst defenses in football, so Mayfield could be in for a huge performance as long as his throwing hand feels good.

