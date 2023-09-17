Baker Mayfield shines and Justin Fields falters as Buccaneers beat Bears

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield played some of his best football today. Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not.

Mayfield turned in an excellent passing performance as the Bucs beat the Bears 27-17, while Fields continued to show an inability to deal with the pass rush in another loss for the Bears.

Mayfield completed 26 of 34 passes for 317 yards, with one touchdown, no interception and no sacks, and he added 19 rushing yards. It was a big day.

Fields, on the other hand, took six sacks and threw two interceptions late in the fourth quarter, one a pick-six to Shaquil Barrett and then the game-clincher to Christian Izien.

Last year Fields was the worst in the NFL with 55 sacks, and this year he's actually on pace to take even more sacks — if he can last 17 games, which he may not at this rate. His inability to avoid the pass rush is becoming a major problem for Chicago.

The Bucs are now 2-0, and the Bears are 0-2.