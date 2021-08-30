Baker Mayfield shines in final tune-up before NFL regular season

Mayfield shines in final tune-up before regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baker Mayfield is ready for the regular season.

The Browns starting quarterback didn’t skip a beat in his final preseason appearance against the Atlanta Falcons before Week 1.

Mayfield played two series in the first quarter, completing 6-of-10 passes for 113 yards. He threw a touchdown to KhaDarel Hodge on a perfectly placed throw with 3:55 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons sat most of their starters, including Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Grady Jarrett. However, Atlanta’s first-round pick Kyle Pitts did start the game and exploded on a short catch for a 27-yard gain on the Falcons’ first drive of the game.

The highest drafted tight end in NFL history gave fans a little taste of what is to come from the dynamic weapon this season.

Welcome, @kylepitts__!



Needed some reinforcements to bring the rookie down.#CLEvsATL on NBC pic.twitter.com/eN3CyRwcoz — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 30, 2021

Atlanta will welcome Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to Mercedes Benz Stadium for their home opener on Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET, while Cleveland will take on Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes at 4:20 p.m. ET.