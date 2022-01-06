Baker Mayfield shares fiery tweet in response to report he might demand a trade in 2022

Baker Mayfield took issue with something that appeared in a story from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. The Cleveland Browns quarterback went on Twitter on Thursday to criticize an article Cabot published about growing tension between Mayfield and the Browns organization.

The biggest takeaway from that article was that, if the Browns starting quarterback “doesn’t get assurances that things will change next season,” he will “consider asking to be traded,” according to Cleveland.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. In particular, it seems Mayfield is taking issue with some of the decisions from coach Kevin Stefanki.

It’s unclear if that was exactly what Mayfield refuted. But he tweeted the following.

Clickbait. You and many other Cleveland local media continue to be drama stirring reporters with no sources or facts. Don’t put words in my mouth so you can put food on your table. I’m not your puppet. https://t.co/MfHnqWk65s — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 6, 2022

Mayfield played through a shoulder injury to his non-throwing arm in 2021 and finished the year playing in 14 games, with 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He will undergo surgery in January to repair his torn labrum, and should be good to go for 2022. The question will be whether he or the Browns decide they’re ready for something new.

