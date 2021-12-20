Baker Mayfield says he has no symptoms, hopes for negative test

The two-day delay in the Raiders-Browns game could make a huge difference for the home team.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield said on Instagram that he is “blessed to be healthy and have no symptoms,” and that he is “praying to test negative for COVID.”

The Browns play on Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET. Mayfield tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. Backup quarterback Case Keenum and 16 other players from the active roster currently are on the COVID list.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns are approaching Monday’s game as if they’ll have none of the players currently on COVID reserve. They’ll viewing any player(s) who become available by Monday as a bonus.

For the Raiders, the bonus would have been to play the game as scheduled. But the NFL, at the urging of the union, decided to postpone the game. It looks like it will proceed. The question is whether and to what extent any of the Browns players will be cleared.

