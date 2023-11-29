Baker Mayfield says ankle is good, Bucs expect him to play

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his ankle last Sunday, but he returned to the game and it doesn't look like the ankle is going to impact his availability for this weekend's game against the Panthers.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at his Wednesday press conference that he expects Mayfield to be in the lineup. Mayfield said his ankle is "good" during his own session with the media and said that the injury "eased up" as last Sunday's game against the Colts unfolded while discussing his ability to play through injury.

"I know this sounds kind of corny, but it's kind of a mindset," Mayfield said. "Tell yourself you're able to get through it and it's kind of mind over matter. Every injury is different. If it's gonna hinder your play — I know I've mentioned that before — if it’s going to hinder your play, you're hurting the team. So there's a difference between toughing it out and being smart. It's a fine line you’ve gotta walk."

Assuming his health remains the same, Mayfield will face the Panthers for the first time since they released him last season. Getting a win over his former team would set Tampa up for a big NFC South game against the Falcons in Week 14.