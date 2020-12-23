Baker Mayfield: Sam Darnold’s a good guy and I hope for the best for him

Before the Browns took quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall in 2018, many thought Cleveland would make Sam Darnold the draft’s top pick.

Of course, Darnold went No. 3 overall to the Jets that year and hasn’t experienced much winning since. Before defeating the Rams last week, Darnold looked like he was a sure bet to be replaced by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 draft.

Because Jacksonville is now in the driver’s seat for No. 1 overall, that’s no longer a foregone conclusion. But as Mayfield gets set to take on the Jets this weekend, he said he feels for the second QB off the board in his draft class.

“I’m not in his shoes, so no I’m not there for the day-to-day stuff. But I know the responsibility and pressure that he’s under,” Mayfield said Wednesday, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You feel for him. You want it to work out. You don’t want ill will, it’s bad karma. Sam’s a good guy and I hope for the best for him.”

Mayfield engineered a comeback to defeat Darnold and the Jets in his NFL debut as a rookie and beat New York last year when Darnold was out with mono.

