What Baker Mayfield said about his trade to the Panthers; GM talks Sam Darnold’s future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Varun Shankar
·4 min read
Bill Kostroun/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baker Mayfield
    Baker Mayfield
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Hekker
    Johnny Hekker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

New Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and general manager Scott Fitterer spoke Tuesday for the first time since the team traded for the former No. 1 overall pick. They discussed a range of issues from the team’s new quarterback competition, Sam Darnold’s future and Mayfield’s adjustment to a new part of his career.

Here are some highlights of that discussion:

Panthers starting quarterback

Mayfield will not be handed the starting job, Fitterer said. The general manager said the team added Mayfield to make “the group better as a whole” and that he will compete with Sam Darnold for the spot.

He also noted that adding Mayfield gives the team’s third-round draft pick, Matt Corral, a chance to adjust from the offense he ran at Ole Miss to a verbiage-filled one in Carolina.

“This will allow him the chance to really learn at his own pace, learn from a couple of pros in the room,” Fitterer said.

Baker Mayfield on adjusting to playbooks

While he noted it came due to unfortunate circumstances, Mayfield has had experience learning new playbooks as the Browns switched between playbooks during his time there.

“It’s not like this is my first around having to learn something new,” he said. “The time crunch is the difference.”

In college, Mayfield transferred after his freshman year in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense at Texas Tech to Oklahoma, where the offense was led by Lincoln Riley.

What number will Baker Mayfield wear?

Mayfield’s No. 6 had previously been chosen by Panthers punter and free-agent acquisition Johnny Hekker, but the quarterback broke some news by saying he struck a deal to get the number back.

He first got the number as a walk-on at Texas Tech, he said, and received it again after transferring to Oklahoma.

“To me, it kind of symbolizes my story,” he said. “It’s something special to me now.”

Baker Mayfield shoulder injury update

Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder and had to get surgery for it in January 2022. He said that his throwing motion was “extremely violent” and that he’s made some small changes to his form since then.

He noted that the most important part of the rehab process was resting and giving his body the time needed to recover.

“If you don’t handle your shoulder injuries, it will delay it and will actually make it worse for you,” Mayfield said. “ ... the important part was actually resting ... instead of thinking that I could go to sleep one night and wake up and it’ll all be better.”

Baker Mayfield praises Ben McAdoo

Panthers offensive coordinator and former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo’s offense struggled last year, finishing 31st in Football Outsider’s offensive DVOA.

However, McAdoo’s new quarterback praised the play-caller, saying that he “coached some of the most efficient offenses in NFL history.”

Mayfield appreciated the system’s flexibility at the line of scrimmage and how it gave the offense an ability to take advantage of defensive schemes.

“Luckily for us, I think that’s very well without our position group, our offensive line, to be able to take advantage,” he said. “It’s the freedom at the line to be able to let a defense try and guard us a certain way and dictate where we’re going to go after that.”

Making the money work

The Panthers, Browns and Mayfield all split the quarterback’s $18.9 million salary, with Carolina taking on $5 million, Cleveland taking $10.5 million and Mayfield giving up $3.5 million off his base salary.

“We all gave in the end, Cleveland gave, Baker gave and we gave, and I think ended up being a really good deal for all involved,” Fitterer said.

What happens to Sam Darnold?

No NFL teams have called about Darnold since the Mayfield deal was announced, Fitterer said. He added that the team wasn’t looking to trade the 25-year-old.

“The thing about Sam is he played well to start the season last year when we protected him,” Fitterer said. “He had three good games to start the year and we’re like, ‘wow, OK.’ ”

On Baker Mayfield’s personality

The Panthers checked with a number of people about Mayfield before making the trade, Fitterer said, talking to people who’d worked with him in the past.

“In the end, it all came back to this is a fiery competitive guy,” Fitterer said.

Fitterer, a former Seattle Seahawks front office executive, drew comparisons to the fiery personalities he dealt with in his time there, saying that they’re a “key component” to winning teams.

Recommended Stories

  • Baker Mayfield thinks he and Sam Darnold can make each other better

    Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has spent much of the offseason praising quarterback Sam Darnold, but the decision to trade for Baker Mayfield makes clear that Darnold will have to beat out Mayfield to win the starting job. That could create some tension in the quarterback room, but Mayfield insists it won’t. “Sam reached out, [more]

  • Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: No teams have called about trade for Sam Darnold

    Unsurprisingly, no team has called the Panthers to ask about Sam Darnold. So, as GM Scott Fitterer said on Tuesday, he'll be in an open competition with Baker Mayfield.

  • Baker Mayfield: ‘No awkwardness’ with Sam Darnold

    Despite coming for his new teammate's job, Panthers QB Baker Mayfield said there's no awkwardness between him and Sam Darnold.

  • Baker Mayfield meets the media in Carolina Tuesday

    Baker Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers last week and Tuesday will bring an opportunity for the quarterback to speak to reporters for the first time since the deal went down. The Panthers will be holding a press conference with Mayfield and General Manager Scott Fitterer that gets underway around noon. Mayfield [more]

  • How the Texans could make a playoff push and score a top-10 draft pick in 2022

    The Houston Texans are in a unique position to contend for a playoff spot and get a top-10 draft pick, pending certain circumstances fall their way.

  • Scott Fitterer: No extension discussions yet with Baker Mayfield

    The Panthers have given Baker Mayfield a chance to compete to be their starting quarterback in 2022. Anything beyond that will have to wait. In his Tuesday press conference, G.M. Scott Fitterer said the Panthers have not yet had any talks with Mayfield and his representation about a contract extension. “Our whole focus was bringing [more]

  • The NFL’s top 11 edge defenders

    Touchdown Wire's Mark Schofield continues our position lists with the 11 best edge-rushers heading into the 2022 NFL season.

  • Robert Turbin: Jimmy Garoppolo gives 49ers ‘best chance to win’

    Robert Turbin: Jimmy Garoppolo gives 49ers best chance to win

  • MLB power rankings: Braves can overtake Mets in huge NL East series ahead of All-Star break

    Atlanta has roared back and has nearly erased the Mets' 10.5-game lead. Now, a crucial three-game series awaits.

  • Mewis scores late, US women top Mexico 1-0 at W Championship

    Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 on Monday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The U.S. won Group A in the eight-team tournament and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals. The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the top two teams in their group.

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star squads start to change, Álvarez out

    Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez, picked as a first-time All-Star, will miss the game July 19 at Dodger Stadium because of an injured right hand that's gotten worse. Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.

  • Panthers waive Davis Cheek

    Baker Mayfield officially joined the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday and that meant the team needed to open up a roster spot for him. The team did so by parting ways with another quarterback. Undrafted rookie free agent signing Davis Cheek was placed on waivers. Cheek signed with the team in May after going undrafted out [more]

  • Red Bull to 'bounce back' after double disappointment

    Red Bull's aura of invincibility may have slipped after successive defeats but team principal Christian Horner has pledged a speedy reaction after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

  • Tiger Woods unsure how many Opens he has left at St. Andrews

    Whether it's on Friday or Sunday, Tiger Woods will cross over the Swilcan Bridge for the final time in the British Open at St. Andrews. “Who knows?” Woods said Tuesday, unwilling to contemplate a future in golf he knows so little about. Woods is 46 and with what he described as "a lot of hardware” in his right leg that was pieced back together following his February 2021 car crash.

  • Angelos’ Orioles Suit Could Drag MLB Into Family Legal Drama

    MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently led a meeting that highlights his league’s stakes in the Baltimore Orioles family litigation and how MLB could become directly involved. As reported by The Baltimore Sun, Manfred, along with deputy commissioner and chief legal officer Dan Halem, convened with team CEO John Angelos and his mother, Georgia Angelos, on […]

  • Watch live: New Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield holds a press conference

    Carolina Panthers will hold virtual press conference today with general manager Scott Fitterer and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

  • Baker Mayfield bought No. 6 Panthers jersey from Johnny Hekker

    The No. 6 jersey is getting sold again in Carolina. New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield confirmed today that he bought the No. 6 jersey from punter Johnny Hekker. “I made a deal with Johnny,” Mayfield said. “It’s a special number to me.” Hekker just signed with the Panthers this offseason and bought the number from [more]

  • NFL’s case against Deshaun Watson is down to four accusers

    In civil court, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced 24 accusers. In the NFL’s disciplinary process, he faces only four. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the league’s case against Watson centers only on four women, not five. The fifth woman was not interviewed by the league. The NFL originally spoke to 12 [more]

  • Johnny Hekker made a deal with Baker Mayfield for No. 6 jersey with Panthers

    Johnny Hekker won't be wearing the No. 6 jersey in Carolina after making a deal with Baker Mayfield for the number

  • Mark Leibovich says Mike Pence's identity was 'completely given over to subservience' of Trump until 'the bitter end'

    Pence became a figure whose fealty to Trump largely defined his time as vice president, Mark Leibovich told Insider.