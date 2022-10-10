Baker Mayfield ruled out for Week 6 vs. Rams, P.J. Walker slated to start at QB for Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a bevy of injuries to begin the season and they’ll be facing a team in Week 6 that is dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback. The Rams are going up against the Panthers in Week 6 and Baker Mayfield has been ruled out with an ankle injury, meaning that P.J. Walker will start at quarterback on Sunday.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Mayfield was seen in a walking boot following Carolina’s Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After undergoing tests on Monday, the former first-round pick has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and he’ll miss multiple weeks.

Walker entered Sunday’s game in relief of Mayfield and would complete five of his six attempts for 60 yards. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Walker has made two career starts in the NFL (both with the Panthers) as an undrafted quarterback out of Temple.

In his two starts, Walker has combined for 425 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won both games he’s started in his career.

Besides having to replace Mayfield at quarterback, the Panthers fired Matt Rhule and named Steve Wilks the team’s interim head coach. Even though the Rams have dealt with issues of their own to begin the season, they’ll be lining up against a team in the Panthers that is undergoing a ton of changes early in the season in Week 6.

