Baker Mayfield played through a chest injury last week until the game no longer was in doubt. Maybe he shouldn’t have.

The Browns quarterback is in better health this week.

He is listed on the team’s practice report with a chest injury, but after a limited practice Wednesday, Mayfield returned to a full practice Thursday.

“Luckily did not have any setbacks,” Mayfield said Wednesday.

Tight end David Njoku (shoulder) also was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

The Browns added defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to the report with an Achilles’ injury that kept him out of practice Thursday.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (shin) had a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Guard Wyatt Teller (calf) remained sidelined.

Receiver Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip), punter Jamie Gillan (left groin), safety Karl Joseph (hamstring), center JC Tretter (knee) and running back Kareem Hunt (ribs) remained limited.

Baker Mayfield returns to full practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk